VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) Short Interest Update

VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,073,100 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the February 27th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 22.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on VVUS. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of VIVUS from $10.00 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of VIVUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VIVUS stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of VIVUS as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VVUS opened at $0.92 on Monday. VIVUS has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.28 million.

About VIVUS

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

