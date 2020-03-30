W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley Corporation has been consistently benefitting from its insurance business, which has been performing well on increase in premium written from past many years. The company has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. It witnessed steady net premium growth on the back of rate improvement. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, robust capital position enables the company to deploy capital effectively through share repurchase, special dividends and dividend hikes. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market is a concern. Rising debt has been inducing higher interest expenses. Exposure to catastrophe loss inducing volatility in underwriting profitability raises the financial risk of the company.”

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

NYSE:WRB opened at $51.87 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 518.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 539,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $97,047,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $5,160,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $5,182,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.