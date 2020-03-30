Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Get Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WMMVY opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (WMMVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.