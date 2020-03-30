Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has target price on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WMT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.23.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT opened at $109.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $128.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walmart by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.