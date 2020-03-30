Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on WASH. Compass Point lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of WASH opened at $35.28 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $628.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 666.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 221,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

