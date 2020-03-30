Wedbush Comments on Square, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Square in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Wedbush also issued estimates for Square’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Square alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SQ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.72.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $53.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 109.38 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,162,932.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $228,755,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $85,568,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 2,211,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,358,000 after acquiring an additional 571,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $26,377,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.