Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Short Interest Down 11.0% in March

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,255,200 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the February 27th total of 12,640,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,034,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Weibo from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Weibo stock opened at $33.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.22. Weibo has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Weibo had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $468.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Weibo will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3,272.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Weibo by 525.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

