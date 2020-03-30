Weir Group (LON:WEIR) PT Lowered to GBX 770

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Weir Group to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,387.20 ($18.25).

WEIR stock opened at GBX 638.40 ($8.40) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,164.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,371.54. Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 608.60 ($8.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87).

In other Weir Group news, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($34,201.53).

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

