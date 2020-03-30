Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded to Hold by Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.89.

Shares of WFC opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

