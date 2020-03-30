Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stake Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $55.87 on Monday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $330,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

