Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cascend Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

WDC stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average is $58.03. Western Digital has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,041,184.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,832. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,251,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

