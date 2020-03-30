Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Short Interest Up 19.4% in March

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 185,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the February 27th total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WNEB. Compass Point downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $6.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $184.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.79%. On average, analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

