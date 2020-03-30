Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WLK. ValuEngine cut Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a sector perform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NYSE:WLK opened at $38.86 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.93.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,181,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $3,220,372.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,306,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 780,000 shares of company stock worth $26,813,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,237,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

