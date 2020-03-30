Westlake Chemical’s (WLK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $38.86 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,181,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares in the company, valued at $26,306,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 780,000 shares of company stock worth $26,813,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

