Whitbread (LON:WTB) PT Lowered to GBX 3,550

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 5,200 ($68.40) to GBX 3,550 ($46.70) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WTB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,875 ($64.13) price objective (down from GBX 5,180 ($68.14)) on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Whitbread to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 5,750 ($75.64) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whitbread has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,295 ($56.50).

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,973 ($39.11) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,716.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,283.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.42.

In other Whitbread news, insider Louise Smalley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,768 ($62.72), for a total transaction of £143,040 ($188,161.01).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

