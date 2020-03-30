William Blair Comments on Manitowoc Company Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). William Blair also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $463.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.31 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $320.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.14. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $19.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 676,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 122,801 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,498,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,523.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

