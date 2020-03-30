William Blair Weighs in on Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Monolithic Power Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.25.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $161.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.55. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $114.84 and a 12-month high of $193.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $2,900,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 342,308 shares in the company, valued at $52,256,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 42,865 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $7,586,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 322,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,136,088.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,531 shares of company stock valued at $59,777,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 63.24%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

