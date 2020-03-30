William Blair Weighs in on Terex Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Terex in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Terex’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.66 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98. Terex has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $34.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Terex by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 165,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Terex by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Terex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty acquired 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $50,712.48. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 53,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,318. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 14.77%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

