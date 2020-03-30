Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WLMS. ValuEngine cut Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $1.14 on Friday. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $66.81 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

