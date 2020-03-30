Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Short Interest Down 8.5% in March

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,699,900 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the February 27th total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,023,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Wix.Com by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com stock opened at $106.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Wix.Com has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $156.40.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. Wix.Com’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

