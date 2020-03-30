Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,051,200 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 27th total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,032,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $415,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $21,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wood & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $62.01 on Monday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $129.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average is $109.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.95%.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

