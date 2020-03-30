World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WRLD. BidaskClub downgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $55.58 on Friday. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $50.70 and a 1-year high of $175.78. The company has a market capitalization of $460.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 20.84 and a quick ratio of 20.84.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). World Acceptance had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $5,028,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

