Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WH. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

WH stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $249,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $764,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,674,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

