X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “X Financial is a technology-driven personal finance company primarily in China. It focused on serving underserved prime borrowers and mass affluent investors, according to the Oliver Wyman Report. X Financial is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded X Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of XYF stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. X Financial has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $145.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of X Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of X Financial by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 83,337 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in X Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in X Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

