Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Short Interest Update

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,689,100 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the February 27th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $756,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $2,232,931.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,538 shares of company stock worth $5,097,344. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xencor by 58.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,876,000 after purchasing an additional 799,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $35,151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,698,000 after purchasing an additional 35,801 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after buying an additional 242,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.27.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39. Xencor has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $46.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

