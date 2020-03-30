Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Short Interest Update

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 591,300 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the February 27th total of 455,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 106,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 992,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 389,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $400.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

