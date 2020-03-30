Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Short Interest Update

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,834,300 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 27th total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,939,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $3,055,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $75.22 on Monday. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average is $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

