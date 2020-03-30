XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 428,400 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the February 27th total of 483,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $190.36 million, a P/E ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. XOMA has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XOMA will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOMA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. XOMA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $1,834,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 118,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,881.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 228,541 shares of company stock worth $4,008,822 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in XOMA by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of XOMA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in XOMA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

