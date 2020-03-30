XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,733 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $25,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. Stephens increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays downgraded XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.59.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $52.92 on Monday. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.68. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.37.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 152,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $6,973,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,382,946 shares of company stock worth $60,826,523. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

