Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Yara International ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BNP Paribas raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of YARIY opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $24.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

