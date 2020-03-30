Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on YTEN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $280.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. National Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.42. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $3.98. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,607.44% and a negative return on equity of 564.29%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 185.61% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

