Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.17 Billion

Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will post $34.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.72 billion and the highest is $35.63 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $29.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $151.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.47 billion to $158.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $176.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $169.56 billion to $189.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,507.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,110.26 on Monday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $799.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,327.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1,319.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

