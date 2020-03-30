Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will report sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.51 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $10.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.22 billion to $10.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $10.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.05. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,039,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,324,000 after purchasing an additional 373,600 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 226,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Henry Schein by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 196,011 shares during the last quarter.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

