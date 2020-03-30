Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $609.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report sales of $609.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $611.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $607.98 million. Patrick Industries posted sales of $608.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.56 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

PATK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $555,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 599,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,271,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $119,150.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 596,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,517,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,614 shares of company stock valued at $654,689 and have sold 87,401 shares valued at $4,839,209. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 724.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after purchasing an additional 557,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,090,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1,936.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 132,727 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,460,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,827,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PATK opened at $29.70 on Monday. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

