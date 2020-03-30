Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Announce $1.97 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $0.85. Stryker posted earnings per share of $1.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $8.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $9.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $10.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.24.

NYSE:SYK opened at $159.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.80 and its 200 day moving average is $205.00. Stryker has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.