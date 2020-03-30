Zacks: Analysts Expect ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $360.50 Million

Equities analysts expect ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report sales of $360.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $345.90 million to $375.10 million. ePlus posted sales of $325.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $428.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.40 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 4.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ePlus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $97,221.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,160.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,250.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,639 shares of company stock worth $327,634. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 636.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ePlus by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUS stock opened at $57.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.52. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.