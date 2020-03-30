Zacks: Analysts Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) to post $16.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $16.61 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) posted sales of $15.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) will report full year sales of $66.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.80 million to $66.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $68.27 million, with estimates ranging from $67.90 million to $68.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH).

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMAO. ValuEngine downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

FMAO stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $310.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $78,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,873.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.