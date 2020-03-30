Zacks: Analysts Expect Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) to post sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $6.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RL opened at $67.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $133.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

