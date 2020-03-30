Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Carter’s posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.08). Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.14.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $69.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.16. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $112.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 37.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Carter’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 595.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 66,652 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Carter’s by 49.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Carter’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 20.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

