Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.56 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report $6.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.66 billion and the lowest is $6.45 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $6.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $26.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.14 billion to $26.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $26.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.72 billion to $27.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.07.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $47.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

