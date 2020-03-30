Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will report $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Mplx reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year sales of $8.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $9.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

MPLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mplx stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.17. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

