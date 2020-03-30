Zacks: Brokerages Expect Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) to Post $2.80 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) to post earnings of $2.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.29. Travelers Companies reported earnings per share of $2.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $11.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.56.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 270,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after buying an additional 37,733 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,965,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $99.95 on Monday. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

