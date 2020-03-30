Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $284.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to post $284.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $294.60 million and the lowest is $275.40 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $248.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.78.

TYL opened at $282.83 on Monday. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $200.62 and a one year high of $340.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $309.81 and its 200-day moving average is $290.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.54, for a total value of $3,325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at $24,498,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,468,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 108.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

