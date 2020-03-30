Zacks Investment Research Downgrades China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) to Hold

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LFC. CLSA raised China Life Insurance from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Life Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

NYSE LFC opened at $9.57 on Friday. China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in China Life Insurance by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 907,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 71,018 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in China Life Insurance by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in China Life Insurance by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 41,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

