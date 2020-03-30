Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Hold

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a market cap of $158.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacob W. Haas bought 2,207 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $53,254.91. Also, Director James L. Bellinson bought 4,000 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.69 per share, with a total value of $98,760.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,800. 37.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVL. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Level One Bancorp in the third quarter worth $245,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,293,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.