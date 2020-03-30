Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) to Hold

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. They work with companies around the world, from banks and hospitals to airlines, telecommunications carriers, and automotive manufacturers and suppliers, who use their solutions and technologies to create better experiences for their customers and their users by enhancing the users’ interaction and increasing productivity and customer satisfaction. They offer their customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, optical character recognition capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support. In addition, our solutions increasingly utilize our innovations in artificial intelligence, including cognitive sciences and machine learning to create smarter, more natural experiences with technology. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on NUAN. BidaskClub lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $220,536.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $247,331.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,562 shares of company stock valued at $867,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 550.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

