Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Hold

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBPB. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Potbelly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

PBPB opened at $3.06 on Friday. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.45 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 1,230.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 49,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,899,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

