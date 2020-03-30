Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) to Strong Sell

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.63. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

