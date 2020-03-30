Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Hold

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RTLR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.70 million and a P/E ratio of 5.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,148,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,687.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 2,914.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,857,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,732 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 976.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 496,183 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,124,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,013,000 after purchasing an additional 349,972 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 683.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 266,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 232,449 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 218,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

