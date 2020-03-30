Zacks Investment Research Downgrades VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to Sell

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on VEON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VEON from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.90 to $2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. VTB Capital raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. VEON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.90.

VEON stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. VEON has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of VEON by 5,198.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of VEON by 11.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

